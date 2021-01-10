A few folks along and south of I-70 got a little sunshine on Sunday. Everyone can expect more sunshine and a warm as we head into the new week.
After some sunshine today, clouds will return overnight with some breaks. I do think think some patchy fog is possible to kick off our new work week with skies gradually becoming sunny through the day.A warm up is on the way too! Details at 5, 9 & 10 on KOMU 8. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/zOfqpkHUK9— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 10, 2021
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will build back overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and this could help for the development of patchy fog as winds will be relatively calm. Generally the more cloud cover we see, the less fog will develop.
Skies will gradually become more sunny through the day with highs reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon. Winds will be shiting out of the south, which help boost temperatures later in the week.
A WARM UP & SUNNY SKIES
Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day Tuesday with temperatures starting in the upper 20s and warming to the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm to near 50° for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Highs during most of the week will be about 10-15° above average with low temperatures above average by the same range.
Our next storm system will be approaching from the northwest on Thursday and there is still some uncertainty with it. A cold front is likely to pass through the region late on the day Thursday. This will produce a very slight chance of rain, but moisture looks fairly limited with this front as its parent low pressure system will be across the great lakes. I
If that low were to track further south, it could allow for moisture to linger into Friday. At this time, the scenario looks very unlikely.
BACK TO SEASONAL
Temperatures will be much closer to average as we head into the end of the week and next weekend. Highs look to be around 40° for next weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.