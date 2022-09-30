Friday
Another cool morning and warm afternoon is how we end the week as we warm up to 75 degrees today. As soon as the sun goes down we will start to cool off, so make sure to bring a jacket with you if you have any evening plans.
The weekend
Saturday and Sunday both hover just below 80 degrees as we kick off the month of October. Sunny days continue with quick cool downs soon after sunset.
Next week
Our steady pattern of a clear sky and highs in the middle 70s comes to and end next week as cloud cover creeps back in starting on Monday. On Wednesday a cold front is expected to move through the area, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the lower 70s towards the end of the week and are trending even cooler.