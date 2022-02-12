We are about to embark on a active weather pattern into next week. Cold weekend temperatures, our first chance to reach 60 degrees for 2022, and details on a potential mid-week storm system all below.
COLDER NEXT FEW DAYS
Many people have a busy few days ahead with many events, the forecast breakdown is colder temperatures but the warm-up begins.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the coldest of the next several days with temperatures only sitting in the 20s for the day. A strong northerly wind will mean wind chill values will only be in the 10s. If you have any plans for Saturday, bundle up!
SUPERBOWL
Temperatures will be warmer for Sunday, but not by much. High temperatures will be in the 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Kickoff at 5:30 will see temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s, and will fall through the evening hours.
VALENTINES DAY
If you are planning on spending some outdoor time with that special someone, make sure you grab a jacket. Although temperatures will be warmer than the last couple days, the wind chill values will be in the 30s for most of the day.
MID-WEEK SYSTEM
Temperatures will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s for both days, around 15 degrees above average. Lows into Wednesday morning will be near 50 degrees.
If you are wondering which day to spend time outdoors, make it Tuesday. Rain chances will increase Wednesday afternoon as a large storm system makes its way into central Missouri, rain will continue through the night on Wednesday into the day on Thursday. Some of these rain amounts could be beneficial with 1-1.5" of rainfall possible during the event.
The major uncertainty is the exact track of the storm system, as this could affect how the entire event ends. If the system tracks a little to the north, we stay entirely rain with even a few rumbles of thunder mixed in, any severe chance will be south of central Missouri. If the storm system goes a little more south, there is a chance we could see some light snow on the backside before it pulls away.
Bottom line, it is something to watch, but not to worry about. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 News for updates as we get closer and details are ironed out.
Any snow that manages to fall will not last as temperatures go back into the 40s by next weekend.