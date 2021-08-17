While the weather has been very comfortable lately, conditions are expected to warm as the week goes on. Rain chances will be on the rise too.
Starting Tuesday will be a return of summer-like humidity to the region and there will be a few extra clouds today too. Highs temps can be expected in the upper 80s with a heat index near 90 degrees.
Spot storms will be possible during afternoons beginning Wednesday and Thursday. These storms will by isolated and will quickly dissipate as the sun sets after 5pm.
There will be a more widespread chance for showers and storms on Friday as a passing storm system is a bit more overhead. Theses showers will be more cleared up on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be some weekend rain chances too
Hot weather can be expected early next week with highs briefly in the lower to middle 90s Monday and Tuesday