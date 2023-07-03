Rain may end, but moisture remains from the weekend storms. This will lead to patchy fog through mid-morning.
By 9AM, most of the fog should be burned off and temps will be in the lower to middle 70s. Throughout the rest of the day, temps will continue to increase as highs reach the lower 90s.
Independence Day Forecast
4th of July will be the warmest and most humid day this week. Highs will be in the middle 90s, but heat indices will feel closer to triple digits. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
There is also slight chances for a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but the evening and early nighttime hours look to be much drier.
The rest of the week ahead
More chances for rain enter the forecast by Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps will still be warm on Wednesday but will continue to cool through the end of the week.
There's more off and on chances for rain into the beginning of the next week.