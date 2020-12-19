Only five full days remain until Christmas! Let's take an in-depth look at how our weather is shaping up between now and then.
Tonight & Tomorrow
Clouds were very slow to clear during the daytime hours Saturday, and many of us remained overcast. However, I expect a clearing trend to get underway tonight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s around the area.
Clouds are likely to build back in from west to east in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning. As a result, we should start our Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will likely clear out by the afternoon, leaving most of us with sunshine. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.
Monday & Tuesday
Temperatures look to trend upwards starting Monday as strong westerly winds pipe in warmer air. This warmth will come with strong winds; gusts of 25-35 mph are likely during the day Monday. Monday is the first day of winter, but it certainly won't feel like it.
Additionally, be sure to catch the "Great Conjunction" between Jupiter and Saturn! The best time to view it will be Monday evening at 6 PM in the southwestern sky.
On Tuesday, the mercury will rise a few more degrees to make for the warmest afternoon of the forecast. We're looking for brilliant sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. At this point, you may be thinking, "Hmmm, I thought it was winter?"
You'd be correct, and winter-like temperatures will arrive starting Wednesday afternoon.
The Late Week Cold Blast
A powerful storm system will organize to our north starting Tuesday night. This system will send a very strong cold front down into our area late Wednesday, with chilly air following along behind it. As the front moves through, there are indications that we may see some rain and snow. Here are two computer models showing their take on the situation:
As you can see, one model keeps us mostly dry, whereas the other model gives us a fair shot at snow showers. I'm leaning towards the drier forecast at this point, though this will certainly be something to watch in the coming days.
Even if does snow, I expect very little in the way of accumulations or impacts. The bigger story will be the colder air behind the front. We're looking for temperatures in the lower 20s for Thursday morning, though winds will make it feel more like the single digits.
Christmas day will also be quite chilly with highs in the middle 30s.