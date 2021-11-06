We've seen highs in the 40s in the early part of the week, then 50s to end the week, we continue into the 60s for the weekend, and possibly breaking the 70s into next week. When will the warming trend end? Does rain play a factor into this? All this and more down below.
ABOVE-AVERGAE TEMPERATURES
Saturday will see temperatures likely making it into the lower 60s for most of the viewing area. This will be aided by a southerly wind, the warm weather direction, along with abundant sunshine.
Before you go to bed tonight, make sure you set the clocks back 1 hour as we "fall back" with daylight saving time. Many clocks will "reset" at 2am, therefore we will see 1am twice tonight.
Sunday will see temperatures raise into the upper 60s, it is not out of the question that some over southern Missouri see temperatures into the 70s. On Monday, most of us will see temperatures break into the 70s as the sunshine continues.
Tuesday will see some things change, the clouds will begin to roll in bringing our warming trend to a halt. We go back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds build ahead of our next weather system.
OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE
The next several days are expected to be dry and quite sunny, particularly over the weekend. On Monday night into Tuesday clouds begin to move over due to our next weather system slowly making its way into Missouri. That system will hang around on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing mainly clouds but a few isolated showers are possible.
It is Wednesday night into Thursday as the front moves through Missouri that we see our next chance for rain. This rain is expected to be light, and should move out by Thursday night. The cold front will bring a return to colder temperatures with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing for next weekend.