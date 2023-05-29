High temperatures today will be in the middle 80s. Humidity will be lower for today, but there will be an increase in humidity heading throughout the week.
The warming trend will continue and temperatures will be close to the lower 90s by the end of the week. With the added humidity, heat indices this weekend will be higher.
There are very little chances for rain this week and many will remain completely dry. There are few chances for a few pop up showers and storms, but again, many will remain completely dry.