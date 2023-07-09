Sunday will be another mild and comfortable day as highs reach the middle 80s with low humidity and a decrease in cloud cover throughout the day.
We start off the next work week with a warming trend. Temps for Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 90s, but will still have low humidity.
Humidity returns later this week as rain also returns to the forecast. The next work week will feature several short waves of energy that'll bring multiple chances for rain.
As of now, timing is not very narrowed. If you have any yardwork that needs done, Sunday or Monday may be the choice days as it'll be dry and cooler. Expect to keep the umbrella handy throughout the next week.