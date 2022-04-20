Temperatures will be much warmer over the coming days and more normal for the time of year. Rain will be possible most days too.
Scattered showers can be expected all day. Thunderstorms will be possible too by this afternoon and may create small hail and/or already very breezy winds.
Scattered showers are back today where around 0.50" to 1.00" rainfall could be possible thanks to all-day rain in central Missouri #mowx pic.twitter.com/GTZR3DJmzr— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 20, 2022
Heavy downpours will lead to ponded roads and puddles, so drive carefully today as hydroplaning will be a thing today.
Temperatures will be relatively cool today, only reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. These temps will become warmer starting tomorrow with highs in the 70s, possibly into the 80s Friday & Saturday.
Winds will be very gusty at times over the next five days, gusting to around 30+ mph. Saturday will be a day where winds could gust over 40mph routinely throughout the day.
Eventually, the warm weather leaves us. A passing cold front Sunday morning will lead to cooler weather and more rain. Temps will drop from the 80s Saturday to the 50s Sunday and Monday.
As of now, we should be warm enough to prevent a freeze early next week, but patchy frost may be possible Monday night.