As the work week comes to a close, temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. Saturday morning kicks off in the low 60s for a cool start to the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity tomorrow as we warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon.
Sunday brings the start of a warmup as we push into the low 90s. Humidity starts to slowly increase as well as we head into next week, bringing higher heat indices into the middle to upper 90s for Labor Day.
So, even though the thermometer will be showing low 90s on Monday, it'll be a muggy and hot holiday. If you're planning on spending time outdoors to celebrate Labor Day, be sure to drink plenty of water and lather on the sunscreen!
Next Week
Humidity continues to increase as we inch towards the middle of the week ahead and is accompanied by a few rain chances. Wednesday is looking like one of our best chances to pick up some rainfall. This will also help cool temperatures into the middle 80s by the end of next week.