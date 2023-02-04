A Warmer Weekend
After Friday's cooldown, temperatures this weekend will make it feel like spring came early. Expect highs in the low 50s today and tomorrow, with today feeling particularly breezy. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph plus gusts of up to 35 mph makes it a great day to fly a kite.
The Week Ahead
High winds die down tomorrow but pick back up again for Monday, as we're expecting gusts of up to 40 mph. It will still feel warm out though as high temperatures near 60 degrees are expected. A cold front blows in that night dropping Tuesday's temperatures into the low 50s.
Rain chances start to pop up on Tuesday as well and continue into Thursday. As of right now, Wednesday looks like our best chance for some beneficial rain. Another cold front will pass through the region on Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 40s to end the week.