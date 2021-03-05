Did you find yourself needing a jacket today? Don’t put it away yet! You’ll probably want it again for the next few mornings.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start on a chilly note! Morning wind chills will range from the middle to upper 20s across much of the region with temperatures in the lower 30s.
Saturday: It might be a good idea to keep that jacket handy for Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 50s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/YAEoS5CqQW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 5, 2021
Saturday afternoon will be much warmer with temperatures returning to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will start on a slightly warmer note with temperatures in the middle 30s and highs will climb into the middle 60s. Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny through the day, meaning that you may notice additional cloud cover at times.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Quiet conditions look to continue for the early part of next week with partly to mostly sunny and highs in the middle to upper 60s.
You will also notice a significant increase in our morning temperatures.
Monday morning we will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday morning we will be in the middle 40s.
Wednesday morning the middle 50s.
RAIN CHANCES AND POSSIBLE STORMS
Spring-like thunderstorms are possible for the middle of the week, mainly on Wednesday and Thursday.
The overall pattern for these thunderstorms will need to be monitored closely because if all the ingredients can come together we will have the potential for strong to severe storms.
This is still a little less than a week away and a lot can change in that time frame. Keep in mind, this is the first severe potential of the year so you’re going to hear a lot of chat about it, just like you would the first snow of the year. The amount of chatter a system is getting doesn’t determine intensity... ingredients do.
At this time, it does look like some of those ingredients may be missing. We’ve got our eyes on it and we will keep you updated. At this time there is no need to worry. Stay tuned!
Rain showers will continue into Friday and temperatures will start to cool as we head into next weekend.