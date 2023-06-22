Evening temperatures stay in the 80s until the sun goes down, allowing us to drop into the middle 60s overnight.
As Friday begins, we'll quickly warm up to 90 degrees by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine to end the week. This is just the start of a warmup for the weekend ahead.
The Weekend
Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures both sit in the low 90s with heat indices pushing over 95 degrees for both days. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with some rain chances mixed in overnight.
Saturday starts off dry before rain chances move in for the late evening, hitting their height overnight before slowly drying out for Sunday.
Next Week
After the weekend's rain, we'll start off dry as sunshine returns. Afternoons with highs near 90 continue to be the trend for the week ahead.