Thursday will prove to be a bit warmer, starting yet another warming trend in a week full of ups and downs.
Strong winds out of the South will hike temperatures up by nearly 10 degrees from Wednesday, with gusts expected to reach up to 30 mph.
Friday will provide the same rate of rising temperatures, getting us back up towards 60 degrees for another above average day this week. Winds will continue to be moderate to strong through Saturday, though temperature trends will reverse as we get into the middle part of the weekend.
PRECIP CHANCES
There is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, but we are not certain this system pushes enough moisture into central Missouri for precipitation at this time. Look for this snow chance mainly south of I-44 Sunday morning if it were to occur.
There will be a better and more likely rain chance into Sunday night and all of Monday. Colder air will flow into the storm system Monday night leading to a slight chance for another rain/snow mix early Tuesday morning. We will keep you posted on the latest trends...As of now, this is not a system that would lead to significant winter impacts.