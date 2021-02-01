Cloud cover has stuck around all day and will continue through the overnight hours and part of Tuesday.
TUESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Tuesday will start with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 20s. Sunshine will slowly start to return in the afternoon with temperatures warming to the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE WARM UP AND COOL DOWN
The rollercoaster ride really kicks into gear on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. These high temperatures will be about 10° above average for this time of the year, but this warm up will be short lived as major changes arrive for Thursday.
A cold front will arrive on Thursday during the day. This means that temperatures will still likely reach the lower 50s in the late morning, but they will fall into the 40s for the afternoon. In addition to the cool down we will see a chance for rain showers on Thursday.
If there is any lingering moisture on the backside of this system we will need to watch for light snow early Thursday night. This is not expected to accumulate or cause any issues.
Friday will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 40.
A SECONDARY PUSH OF COLD AIR
A secondary cold front will arrive on Saturday and it will pack a punch! First, it could bring us a few light snow showers. More importantly, it is likely to bring another push of colder air and that air could be some of the coldest we’ve seen so far this season.
Temperatures will fall through Saturday, only reaching the 20s for their maximum and will fall into the single digits for Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will feature some sunshine, with highs only reaching the upper 10s. I recommend making it a ‘soup”er bowl Sunday with a nice pot of soup or chili to keep warm.
The pattern is very supportive of well below average temperatures for Saturday and Sunday and that cooler air does look to continue into at least part of next week. Some uncertainty exists with how cold temperatures will range, but below average temperatures are likely to continue. Stay tuned!