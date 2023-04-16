In the wake of Saturday's Storms, temperatures have cooled down quite a bit in mid-Missouri. But looking ahead to next week, we can expect high and low temperatures to rebound back to where they were.
SEVERE RECAP
While mid-Missouri avoided the worst of it, severe storms rolled through the southern and eastern parts of our viewing area throughout the day on Saturday. Large hail and extremely strong wind gusts were observed, with one gust in Vichy, Missouri measuring at nearly 100 mph!
Storms were worse looking east towards the St. Louis Metro, with multiple tornado reports within heavily populated areas.
Thankfully, severe weather is not in our immediate forecast for the next few days. There is a chance of storms from Wednesday into Thursday, but right now those days do not provide much reason for concern.
NEXT FEW DAYS
High temperatures on Sunday only reached into the lower 50s for much of mid-Missouri, well below average for mid-April. Winds continued to blow strong out of the north, but will shift to the west overnight and help to warm us back up into next week.
Gusts may register up to 35-40 mph through Monday afternoon, which will give the region a big jump in temperatures for the first half of the week ahead.
Highs will be in the 60s on Monday, and the 70s by Tuesday. After some possible rain/thunderstorms on Thursday, it seems likely that temperatures will drop once again into next weekend.