A cold front arrived late yesterday and cooler air is going to be filtering into the region for the next couple of days, but we will warm into the 90s once again by the weekend.
TODAY’S FORECAST
It might be jacket weather for some of the kiddos at the bus stop this morning, but it's likely a day where the jacket will be a distant memory by the afternoon.
Temperatures will be lower 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Happy Wednesday! We're looking breezy today with winds gusting out of the north around 25 mph. This is a cool weather direction and as a result highs will only reach the lower 80s today. I'll have a full look at the forecast on KOMU 8 News Today. #MidMoWX #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/YrEaWkEyGU— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 8, 2021
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be another day for potential jacket weather as morning temperatures start in the middle 50s, but the afternoon will be very seasonal in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
A warm front will arrive on Friday bringing highs in the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon and highs in the 90s into the weekend.
Humidity will be increasing into the weekend, but will still be low compared to what we’re used to when we see temperatures in the 90s.
We’ll watch the middle of next week for a potential cool down.