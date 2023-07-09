Temperatures will be warmer as we head into a new work-week with high temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
MONDAY'S FORECAST
Monday will feature low humidity and abundantly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s, with some rural areas falling into the upper 50s. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 90s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will likely hit the peak on Tuesday before cooler air and rain chances start to return. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, but most should stay dry.
Rain chances will increase for the middle and end of the week with passing showers and thunderstorms possible. You should expect lots of dry time during these rain chances. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but it will be muggy.