Around 1" to 2" of snow fell in central Missouri yesterday. Travel will be significantly improved today, but there is still a lot of now-frozen snow on roads not treated, or plowed yesterday.
Ice possible on roads this morning, especially if that road was not plowed, or untreated yesterdayWill need an extra 1-2 minutes to clear heavy frost from carshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cVP4sEkosS— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 28, 2021
Heavy frost has also developed in the state this morning, leading to an extra few minutes needed to get cars ready for driving. In addition, temps are in the single digits to lower 10s this morning.
Now, it does look like we will get some snow melt today thanks to sunshine and above-freezing temperatures. We will have to watch for re-freeze of this snowmelt tonight.
HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND
We will likely receive heavy rain Saturday, leading to around 0.75" to 1.50" rain accumulation through Saturday evening, adding to the nearly 1 to 2 inches of rain we received on Monday this week
For January, we have averaged 1.92" rainfall over he last 30 years in Columbia. So, this week's rain will push our rainfall totals well above normal for the month. We have already received 2.21" rain accumulation through January 27th.