Sunshine returned to the region on Wednesday and that trend will continue into Thursday before cloud cover and additional rain chances return into the weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s, but a few locations could fall into the upper 50s. Additionally, patchy fog is possible to start the day. As we head into the afternoon we’ll see temperatures warm to the middle 80s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
A slow moving cold front is expected to pass through the region this weekend bringing rain chances, mainly for Friday Night and Saturday.
Rainfall is looking to be fairly isolated, but it should be enough to cool temperatures from the middle to upper 80s on Friday to lower 80s on Saturday.
Overall, the trend of average to slightly below average temperatures looks to continue into next week with lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.