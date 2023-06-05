Hazy skies will continue over the coming days due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
Monday Afternoon: It's a hazy afternoon in Mid-Missouri. This is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Slight reductions in air quality are occurring and may be unhealthy for sensitive groups especially in urban areas. Smoke will continue in the days ahead. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/FcoGXJ41WS— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 5, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s with highs warming to the upper 80s to lower 90s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. The sky may appear cloudy at times due to the hazy conditions.
LOOKING AHEAD
A weak cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday, bringing a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. While this is the best chance of rain, during the work week, it still isn’t expected to produce much in terms of rainfall. Many folks will stay dry.
This frontal system will kick out the humidity for the end of the week and bring some cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday. Temperatures should get a bit warmer for Friday and Saturday ahead of another system that could bring a little bit of rain Saturday into Sunday. This rain doesn’t look to be too much at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on it (and keep our fingers crossed).