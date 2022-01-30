February will start off with a bang this year as the first couple days we will be dealing with a winter storm taking aim on Central Missouri. Behind this winter storm we see yet another blast of arctic air before things stabilize into next weekend.
WARM NEXT FEW DAYS
Calm before the storm, it certainly won't feel like any winter storm is coming with the above-average temperatures we will see over the next two days. Sunday will be seasonal with highs in the 40s as a weak cool front makes its way through, cloud cover will gradually build in during the afternoon leading to mostly cloudy skies by sunset.
By Monday, the winds turn out of the south, and we begin a sharp warm-up into the 50s for most of Mid-MO. Some locations near the Lake of the Ozarks and Kansas City could see temperatures reach the 60s. These temperatures will drop slightly into the 40s overnight ahead of our next cold front, the one that will bring some moisture.
MID-WEEK WINTER STORM
Ahead of the cold front temperatures will still be mild, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the morning on Tuesday before the front moves through. That front will slowly move through central Missouri then stall somewhere to our south, where this front stalls will be crucial to our precipitation type.
Rain showers will develop ahead of the front by mid-day Tuesday, continuing into Tuesday night. One of the main questions left unanswered at this time is how fast will the cold air spill its way into the area, meaning how long does it take for the rain to transition over to mixed precip or snowfall. By Wednesday morning most of central Missouri will be seeing some form of wintry precipitation, mainly snow. However, the devil is in the details, so stay tuned for the latest updates.
The snowfall will continue through Wednesday into Thursday morning. The only exception might be near the I-44 corridor where the rain/snow line might be, again it depends on where exactly that front stalls out.
The final question is how long does snow fall into Thursday, but by Thursday evening most of the snow will be out of central Missouri.
Due to the questions mentioned above, talking about any specifics regarding snow amounts is next to impossible at this time. However, we have enough confidence to say that the snow will accumulate, and some places could see moderate accumulation. Check back with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team all week for the latest details on this upcoming winter storm.
ANOTHER BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR
After the snow moves out on Thursday, our temperatures plunge. The low temperature on Thursday night into Friday morning is 1 degree, but if we see some good snowfall this number could easily drop below 0. Wind chill values, even in a light breeze, could be as low as -10 to -15, getting into truly dangerous territory.
The good news is this arctic air is short-lived, as temperatures return to more seasonal conditions by next weekend.