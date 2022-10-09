The week is going to start on a warm note, but temperatures are going to slowly drop for Tuesday and Wednesday before taking more of a nose dive by the end of the week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s with clear skies overhead. Sunshine is expected through the day with highs warming to the lower 80s under sunny skies.
Cloud cover will begin to increase through the night with rain chances arriving by early Tuesday morning.
RAIN CHANCES
Rain is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning along with breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 30 mph through the day.
Rain chances will become more isolated in the afternoon and evening, but will increase again overnight into Wednesday morning. These showers could be accompanied with a few rumbles of thunder. Some of these storms could even be on the strong side across parts of Nebraska and Kansas, but should weaken before they get to mid-missouri.
Rain chances could linger into Wednesday morning, but the afternoon is looking much drier. Highs will return to the 60s for the end of the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will briefly warm up on Saturday before another push of cooler air arrives for Sunday.