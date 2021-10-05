Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for Wednesday, but a big warm up is headed our way for the weekend.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Cloudy skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures near 60° and highs in the lower 70s.
Scattered showers are expected through the day, mainly from 8am-4pm. It will not be raining the whole time so it is a good day to keep the umbrella handy.
A few rumbles of thunder and a few quick downpours will be possible, but a majority of the showers will only have light to moderate rainfall. Severe weather is not expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
The system responsible for the cloud cover and rain chances will start to lift away from the region through the end of the week. A few showers are possible on Thursday along with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Friday and Saturday are looking significantly warmer with highs returning to the 80s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Slight rain chances will return starting on Sunday and continuing through next week.