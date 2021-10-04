Webstory Image.png

After a fairly seasonal and sunny start to the week we are watching more cloud cover and rain chances over the next few days.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Skies will be partly cloudy by the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies are expected to remain with limited sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers can be expected, especially in the afternoon.

1.png

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll watch for more showers on Wednesday. These are expected to be more widespread, but the day as a whole shouldn’t be a washout as dry time is expected.

2.png

Temperatures will be reduced on Wednesday as a result of the cloud cover and rain, but a warming trend will kick in as we head towards the end of the week.

Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s on Thursday and the 80s on Friday and Saturday with warmer air continuing into early next week.

8 Day PM.png

