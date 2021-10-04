After a fairly seasonal and sunny start to the week we are watching more cloud cover and rain chances over the next few days.
Rain chances will be isolated for Tuesday, but more widespread rain is expected to move in for Wednesday. Not expecting anything heavy or threatening with that rain! I'll have the latest track on KOMU 8 News @ 5PM #MidMoWx #MidMo #MoWx pic.twitter.com/ulpj1tr3lO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 4, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be partly cloudy by the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies are expected to remain with limited sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.
Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers can be expected, especially in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll watch for more showers on Wednesday. These are expected to be more widespread, but the day as a whole shouldn’t be a washout as dry time is expected.
Temperatures will be reduced on Wednesday as a result of the cloud cover and rain, but a warming trend will kick in as we head towards the end of the week.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s on Thursday and the 80s on Friday and Saturday with warmer air continuing into early next week.