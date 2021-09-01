The frontal system that has been sitting on top of us for the last several days finally pushed off to the south, and that left behind much lower humidity.
Mostly clear skies are expected for tonight with lows in the lower 60s. A few folks in rural areas could even hit the upper 50s. We have a lot of ups and downs in our forecast. I'll have the latest track at 5 & 6PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/XVglPOtNfB— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 1, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s for most, but a few more rural areas will have the potential to fall into the upper 50s.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy into the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the middle 80s.
Cloud cover will continue to build overnight ahead of rain chances for Friday.
TRACKING RAIN CHANCES
A cold front will be approaching the region on Friday, bringing passing showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the day. This does include the evening hours, which means impacts are possible to high school football.
Rain chances should keep temperatures lower for Friday with highs closer to 80°.
Rain chances are expected to continue Friday night through Saturday morning. Drier conditions are possible by Saturday afternoon, but we’ll still need to watch for a few showers.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to be in the middle to upper 80s for the rest of Labor Day weekend, but we should cool down again towards the middle of the week.