Cold weather is making a big return this weekend. On Friday afternoon we saw the forecasted snow flurries and graupel. Conditions will now become rather cold overnight, leaving us feeling the coldest air of the season on Saturday morning.
We are entering the time of year when weather changes drastically over just a couple days. Please stay with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team for daily forecast updates.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected. Winds should weaken overnight, only gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chills will dip into the 20s overnight.
SATURDAY
Considering wind chill, Saturday will be the coldest of the season thus far.
Morning wind chills are expected to drop to near 20º.
Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower to middle 40s, but will only feel like the 30s for much of central Missouri - though areas south of HWY 50 may be slightly warmer.
Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day with an increase in cloud cover for the tail end of the afternoon.
Winds will only gust near 15-20 mph.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s in the evening, and then begin to warm overnight ahead of a cold front on Sunday.
There is a slight chance for a passing shower or two overnight into Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Morning temperatures are expected in the upper 40s until a cold front moves through mid-morning, stopping the warming and cooling temps. Overall, expect temps in the 40s on Sunday.
Partly cloudy skies are currently anticipated with a slight chance for brief, non-accumulating precipitation in the morning. Much of the daytime will remain dry.
Winds will gust around 30 mph.
NEXT WEEK
Roller coaster weather will continue. Temperatures will warm to around 70º on Tuesday before cooling the rest of the week. This will be due to a warm front on Tuesday and a cold front on Wednesday. The system on Wednesday may allow for a few rain showers. Stay tuned.