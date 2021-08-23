The first time temps hit 98º at the Columbia Regional Airport this year was on August 12th. Today, August 23rd, we hit 99º.
Today is therefore the hottest of 2021 so far and the hottest temperatures recorded since August 28, 2018.
On August 24th and/or 25th temperatures may hit 100º for the first time since August 6th, 2018; just more than three years ago.
What will determine if we hit 100º?
- How much humidity is in the air.
- The reason we are able to now receive these high temps is because we haven't had much rain. Our soil is the driest it has been this season. Moist air (water) takes more energy and longer to heat than dry air. So, our current dry air has the potential to heat faster, reaching near 100º. If dew points only reach 70º in the afternoon, our chances of reaching the century mark are good.
- The wind.
- Winds may gust between 20-25 mph from the southwest on Tuesday. This would aid in bringing hot temps from the south.
Even if we only reach true temps in the upper 90s, we will still feel like the 100s. Heat indices are expected to remain at 105º or higher. In fact, some areas may get closer to 110º depending on the dew point.
HEAT DANGER
When the heat index reaches or exceeds 105º: sunstroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion becomes LIKELY. Meanwhile, heatstroke becomes POSSIBLE with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.
Remember that heat is the number one weather killer annually. Please take this week's heat seriously. Take breaks in shade, or better yet, in air conditioned air, cool off, and drink an excess of water compared to your normal daily intake.
RAIN CHANCES
There is a slight chance (10%) for rain on Thursday as weak energy tries to move overhead. If anything, it will at least raise the dew point by a degree or two and continue heat indices between 105 and 110º.
"Cooler" temperatures are expected for the weekend. A weak cold front Monday morning may provide a few showers and a return to more-seasonal conditions with temps in the middle to upper 80s next week.