After a little bit of overnight rain, skies have cleared making way for a lot of sunshine. Overall, we’re looking at a lot of sunshine in the coming days, but we’ll be watching for a few more clouds towards the weekend.
Overall, we can expect a lot of sunshine for the next few days. Our next (slight) chance of rain will arrive on Sunday.
A WARM END TO THE WORK WEEK
Thursday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant through the afternoon with highs warming to near 70°. The record for Thursday is 72° (1917).
Friday will remain warm with highs in the middle to upper 60s, but we’ll start to cool down across northern Missouri as a cold front starts to slide to the south.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will pass Friday night, making for a cooler Saturday with highs near 50° under mostly to partly sunny skies. Rain looks to stay away with this system.
A warm front will arrive quickly for Sunday, bringing much more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain. This front will boost temperatures to the middle to upper 50s.
Heading into next week a good amount of uncertainty exists in regards to the track of a low pressure system. We’ll keep an eye on it, but at this point we’re looking at the temperature swings to continue with a slight chance of rain. Stay tuned!