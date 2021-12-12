We're heading into the third week of December, and it is the third week we're on a record watch. Temperatures are expected to reach new record limits on Wednesday, for both the high and low temperatures.
The week will begin with a mostly sunny Monday. Morning temps will go from near-freezing to 60º in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and a 5-15 mph light breeze from the south.
A warm front arrives on Tuesday, pushing temperatures into the middle 60s. The record on Tuesday is 70º from 1975. While we may reach it, mostly cloudy skies may limit the additional warming needed.
Under the insolation of cloud cover on Tuesday night, and a strengthening southerly wind, temperatures will only cool to around 60º before skyrocketing to record temperatures above 70º Wednesday afternoon. Even though clouds will persist through much of Wednesday, winds from the south and southwest will gust around 40 mph, forcing plenty of warming ahead of an overnight cold front.
At this time, the record high on Wednesday, December 15 is 70º from 1948. Meanwhile, the record highest low temperature is 48º from 1929. We know we will be near 60º for the morning low temperature, so the real question mark for how cool we are within the 24-hour day will be determined by the timing of the cold front Wednesday night. If it arrives earlier in the evening, we may cool to around 50º by 11:59 p.m. However, it is more likely the front moves through closer to midnight, and doesn't drop temperatures much before midnight. If we do hold off the big cool down until after midnight, and the 24-hour high is 74º and the low is 58º then we'll have a record smashing 30-degree above average day; a day typical of mid-May, not mid-December.
As the cold front moves through early Thursday morning, rain will likely accompany it. Showers, and potentially a rumble or two, will push out around sunrise Thursday and clouds will decrease leaving a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s all day.
Clouds return on Friday with a slight chance for rain in the evening hours.
A fairly seasonal weekend is expected. We are, for the first time this month, not expecting near-record temps for the forth week of December. Seasonal conditions should return for Christmas week.