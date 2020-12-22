I know it's the holiday season, but I'm not going to sugar coat the forecast. It's wild.
Turns out, Mother Nature is giving everyone free tickets to an amusement park, and you don't even have to go anywhere! She's bringing it right to your doorstep.
Settle in...
THE HIGHS
Wednesday will start very warm with highs in the 50s. Don't let it fool you, it's going to feel a lot different later in the day. Oh, and it will be windy with gusts around 30-40 mph as a cold front moves through and gives us whiplash.
"Whiplash Wednesday" will start windy and in the 50s, see a cold front move through in the morning and midday, bringing a chance for a brief rain shower or sprinkle, and then plummeting temps and a cold westerly and northwesterly wind holds steady for the afternoon and evening.
THE LOWS
Elevator attendant: "Going down?"
Thursday morning will also have a cold front move through, successfully surging the coldest weather of the season into central Missouri. Oh, and it will be breezy still with gusts around 25 mph.
Thursday morning will start in the 10s and only warm into the mid-20s in the afternoon. Remember, wind chills will make it feel colder, like the 10s all day.
Christmas morning will be the coldest we've felt this season with a low around 12º. The previous coldest morning this season was December 1st at 18º.
With wind chill, Friday morning will feel around 0º. Bundle up!
To recap, this means we went from a high of 61º on Tuesday to a wind chill of 0º on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will warm into the lower and middle 30s, which is pretty typical for a Christmas afternoon. Plus, the sun will be shining so it should feel pretty good with a jacket or coat. Winds will be calmer on Christmas.
THE HIGHS AGAIN
"Going up?"
The holiday weekend, Saturday and Sunday, will get more cloud cover but the main story will be the warm temperatures.
Just after we get through the coldest air of the season for Christmas we'll be back to 10-15º above average with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
I expect a cold front at some point Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower, and, similar to Wednesday (see above), we might see the high temp in the morning and cool through the afternoon behind the frontal boundary.
THE LOWS AGAIN
"Sorry partner, you're abusing this elevator. Please use the stairs."
This time the "lows" on the roller coaster will be seasonal, or typical, for late December.
Starting on Monday, temps will likely only reach the 30s in the afternoon and cool to the 20s by morning.
We're tracking a potential storm system for the middle of next week, possibly 2020's last chance to mess with us, but it is too soon to know anything. If you see hype online, try not to let it scare you and please don't spread it. We'll keep you updated on what's real.