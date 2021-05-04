After a rainy Tuesday, clearer skies will move in overnight and for Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start on a cool note for Wednesday, near 40°. Skies will be mostly sunny though the day with a few extra clouds possible in the afternoon as cloud cover starts to increase. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.
SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES
A weak cold front arriving on Thursday will bring a slight chance for a passing rain shower or sprinkle, mainly in the midday and afternoon hours. The chances are slim because of how weak the system is and holding high pressure. Skies will be clearer in the evening.
Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon, with better chances of rain heading into the night.
Friday will have dry time during the day and will not be a washout.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A passing low pressure system will arrive with a warm front on Saturday morning. This will allow for increasing chances of showers and a possible thunderstorm through our Saturday as a cold front sags through on the backside of the low Saturday afternoon.
This will result in widespread showers through parts of Saturday. Some mixed in dry time is possible, but the day is looking fairly wet at this point. This is still a few days away, so there is time for this forecast to change.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, will feature a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly in the morning hours, but the day is trending cooler thanks to an earlier arrival of the cold front. Highs will be in the middle to lower 60s.
Rain chances look to continue into next week as the active weather pattern continues.