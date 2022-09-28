An even cooler air mass is moving in today and will leave some areas even colder on daytime temps than yesterday!
Our weather has been dominated by a series of high pressure systems effectively providing a highway for cool, autumn air to flow into Missouri and the Midwest from out of Canada. The air is noticeably dry due to this, too.
The last three days, temps had reached the middle 70s. Today, temps will only reach the upper 60s, cooling in the 30s and 40s tonight. This might prompt the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories again over northern Missouri.
The rest of the week will be very mild during the day and chilly in the evenings and mornings with highs in the lower to middle 70s by this weekend.
HURRICANE IAN
A strong hurricane, Ian, is about to make landfall later today as a category 4 hurricane with projected landfall around middle afternoon just north of Fort Myers, Florida.
The storm upon landfall will be capable 100 to 140mph winds, gusting to 160mph...8-12ft storm surge above tide and 10-20" or more rainfall inland which will lead to destructive flooding over Florida.
The Latest data coming in does show more of an eastward turn with this storm, slowly leading Ian back over the east coast of Florida as a weakened tropical storm around Friday, heading north into the Atlantic coastlines of Georgian and South Carolina by Saturday.
While direct impacts are not expected to Missouri from Ian, you will want to check with airlines if you have flights booked for this weekend for any potential delays or cancellations.
The weather into next week does eventually turn stormier for Missouri and you will notice this due to extra clouds in the sky, something absent from our skies this week. Temps will generally be warmer, too. However, the air will remain very dry so rainfall chances are low at this time until late next week.