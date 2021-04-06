Highs reached the 80s for the third day in a row, but changes are coming and a cooler weather pattern is about to begin.
WEDNESDAY’S STORMY FORECAST
We will stay very warm overnight with lows in the lower 60s, which is around our average high for this time of the year. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow afternoon with passing showers and storms highs will only reach around 70°.
We will be watching off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day, mainly in two rounds.
Round one will be in the morning, likely between 6am and 10am and those will be isolated with a few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours. Severe weather is not expected during the morning.
Then we will see a brief break in the late morning through the early afternoon hours. Skies are expected to remain cloudy during this time, limiting instability and keeping our severe weather threat low. If we see sunshine, this could change. Stay tuned!
The second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon, along a passing cold front. Some of these storms will have the potential to be on the strong side, but due to the limited instability the severe weather threat remains low.
Any storms that do become strong to severe will likely be for strong 40-50mph wind gusts and pea to nickel size hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The main, greater severe threat looks to stay across southern Missouri, outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
This is a forecast where one thing will impact the next, so stay tuned for updates and be sure to download the KOMU 8 Weather App and have location and station notifications turned on.
FLUCTUATING TEMPERATURES
Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle 50s and passing showers with winds remaining breezy. Thunderstorms are not expected on Thursday, just rain.
Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75” for most with locally higher amounts up to 1.50” possible.
We will warm up for Friday and will have highs near 70° once again with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front will bring a chance of rain for Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks drier at this time. Saturday will be cooler as a result with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
Highs will soar again Sunday as we warm back to the lower 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another cold front is looking likely early next week and temperatures will be a little more steady following it, but those temperatures do look to be below average.
Highs are looking to be in the 50s much of next week with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.