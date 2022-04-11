TUESDAY
Much of the day will feature times of clouds and times of abundant sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 80s in the afternoon as winds gust around 35 mph from the south.
The cold front that moved through Monday morning has been holding to our south, but will now push back north as a warm front, hence the warm day.
Tuesday night, around or after midnight, we will be watching for a storm complex to our northwest. Should that complex form and hold together, it may push into central Missouri in the late night/early morning hours and bring showers an thunderstorms, potentially along with damaging wind.
WEDNESDAY
We re less confident in the early morning system and more confident in the daytime storm chances on Wednesday, from 8am to 4pm. As a cold front moves through we expect showers and thunderstorms to develop over central Missouri, beginning in the morning. These storms may turn severe with large hail, damaging wind and tornadic potential.
These times are during peak work, school and daycare hours, so have a severe weather action plan and know how to receive critical severe weather alerts for your location, especially if you are going to be mobile during the day.
These storms are expected to gain strength as they move east into the St. Louis area and Bootheel.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 2 for Wednesday, on the 0 to 5 scale, because there could be some issues and we want you to stay updated.
Temperatures will cool quickly behind the passing cold front, therefore, by the end of the afternoon on Wednesday temperatures will be down into the 50s.
LATE-WEEK
Thursday is looking rather sunny behind the active first half of the week. Winds may still gust around 30 mph as temperatures warm near 60º in the afternoon.
Friday has the markings of a partly sunny day, calmer, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday will be the warmer and drier of the two, so you may want to plan outdoor festivities on Saturday rather than Sunday. Temperatures look to reach the lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Easter Sunday looks chilly and rainy with temperatures largely in the 40s and some 50s.