Temperature records are looking increasingly likely to be shattered today, plus we are tracking very strong wind gusts and the possibility of a few strong to severe storms this evening.
WEDNESDAY RECORD TEMPERATURES
Multiple records are in jeopardy today!
The first, is the record warmest low temperature for December 15th. The current record is 48° (1929). Temperatures only dropped into the lower 60s this morning, so unless we see a step drop in temperatures before midnight this record is likely shattered.
The second record has already been broken. It is the December 15th record high temperature, which was 70° (1948). Temperatures reached 71° at just before 10AM at the Columbia regional airport. The forecasted high is 76°
Beyond these “daily records” there are all time December records at risk too.
The record warmest low temperature for December is 61° (December 28, 1984).
The record for the warmest high temperature is 76° (December 8, 1991).
Both of these records are at risk today. Stay tuned!
WEDNESDAY WIND
Skies are expected to be cloudy through the day and it is looking to be a very windy day with winds out of the south gusting up to 40-50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible out west near Kansas City.
These winds are strong enough to displace loose laun furniture and holiday decorations. Isolated power outages can’t be ruled out either, especially in locations that see higher gusts.
WEDNESDAY EVENING STORMS
In addition to the wind and record breaking temperatures we will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. These storms will form ahead of a cold front and could produce some localized strong to severe wind gusts. It won’t take much for storms to become severe with wind, given the wind we will be seeing regardless of the storms.
Wind is the primary threat, but a brief spin up tornado cant be ruled out. Widespread severe weather is expected across parts of Iowa and Minnesota.
We will be watching a quick moving line of storms from about 7PM-Midnight. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2, meaning there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
Note that it will be windy regardless of the storms.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week into the weekend, with much more typical December temperatures arriving.