Quiet weather will continue across central Missouri for the next several days.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
A cool push of air will arrive making for a drop of about 10° for Wednesday. The morning will start with temperatures in the middle 40s, but parts of northeastern Missouri (outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area) could drop into the upper 30s, allowing for patchy frost.
Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s for the afternoon with abundant sunshine and light winds
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a slow warming trend on Thursday with highs reaching the lower 70s. We are expected to return to the middle 70s on Friday with highs in the upper 70s by the weekend.
The pattern remains dry with no meaningful rain chances in the forecast
TRACKING IAN
Florida is bracing for impact from Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon/evening between Fort Myers and Tampa as a Category 4 hurricane.
In addition to the wind, life threatening storm surge is increasingly likely with
the highest risk from Naples to the Sarasota region. Severe weather and flooding rainfall are also anticipated across the state of Florida. For the latest information regarding Hurricane Ian go to the National Hurricane Center.