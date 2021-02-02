Sunshine finally broke through and cloud cover has exited the region, but this break from the clouds will be temporary as clouds start to increase through Wednesday.
THE LAST MILD DAY FOR AWHILE
We will kick off Wednesday with some patchy fog, but parts of eastern Missouri could see dense fog.
Overnight Fog: We'll need to watch for the development of fog overnight. This fog will patchy for much of #MidMO, but could be dense for parts of northeast Missouri. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iLUGAaaJQY— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 2, 2021
Out the door temperatures will be in the middle 20s with mostly sunny skies. Skies will remain fairly sunny through the middle of the day, but clouds will start to increase for the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 50s. Get outside and take the dog for an extra long walk, and soak up these warmer temperatures, because we will not see 50s in the forecast again for quite some time.
A COLD FRONT ARRIVES
Thursday will start warm, but are cold front will be pushing east producing rain showers and falling temperatures. Rain will mainly fall in the morning, and should be fairly light. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s in the mid to late morning and fall through the afternoon. It will also be windy with winds gusting up to 30-40MPH.
Rainfall totals will be fairly light with about 0.25” expected. If we can get enough moisture to linger once cooler air arrives, we could see just a few flurries or light snow showers. Any snow will be very light and is not expected to accumulate.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the low 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.
A secondary cold front will arrive on Saturday and this one will pack a punch! We will only see temperatures reach the middle 20s, and then they will fall through the day. This cold front will have enough moisture to produce flurries and light snow showers.
Sunday will be a bitterly cold day with morning temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below 0. Highs will only climb to the upper 10s with partly sunny skies.
Below average temperatures look to stick around for next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the 10s. If your winter coat is in the back of your closet, you might want to find it!