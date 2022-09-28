WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will start off on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s.
The slow warming trend is set to continue over the next several days with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s as we head into the weekend. The trend of upper 70s will continue for the early part of next week as a few clouds slowly start to return.
TRACKING IAN
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida.
Breaking: Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nJlA3dyN7b— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 28, 2022
The storm is now expected to track across Florida over the next 24 hours bringing hurricane conditions to much of the state.
The storm is then expected to maintain its tropical storm status as it goes back out to sea before making another landfall in South Carolina.
This storm will continue to bring widespread impacts to the southeast over the next several days.