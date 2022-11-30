Wednesday will be a cold and breezy day with struggling daytime temps.
Daytime highs will be running about 30 degrees colder than on Tuesday when we soared to a high of 70 degrees! While that temperature felt balmy, today will feel much different...
🧥 Put those coats on this morning! It's gonna be COLD.Wind chills are in the 10s Wednesday morning and it's about 30 degrees colder outside than yesterday morning! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tXVis1LBZ6— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 30, 2022
Morning wind chills on Wednesday will be around 10 to 15 degrees, feeling only as warm as about 25 to 30 this afternoon. Brrr!
The rest of the week will quickly turn warmer and will remain breezy. Winds will become gusty out from the south by Friday and leads to another major warm-up where temps jump back to 60 degrees!
Unfortunately, this warm weather is brief and with a Friday night cold front the weather will turn cold this weekend. highs this weekend will generally reach the middle to upper 40s.
PRECIP CHANCES
There is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, but we are not certain this system pushes enough moisture into central Missouri for precipitation at this time. Look for this snow chance mainly south of I-44 Sunday morning if it were to occur.
There will be a better and more likely rain chance into Sunday night and all of Monday. Colder air will flow into the storm system Monday night leading to a slight chance for another rain/snow mix early Tuesday morning. We will keep you posted on the latest trends...As of now, this is not a system that would lead to winter impacts.