The amount of nice weather we are getting lately feels very deserved. After a frigid February where temps averaged -10 degrees below normal, a jump straight into spring-like feels is okay with many!
Not even 5am and many areas are still in the lower 40s. Can't wait for the warm-up coming later today!#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/oORNvLxfBp— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 3, 2021
Wednesday morning's temps out the door are already in he 40s, meaning there should be a great head start to the daytime high around 65 degrees.
COOLER PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND
There will be a series of weak cold fronts passing through Missouri over the next few days. The air associated with these frontal systems are expected to be dry. Highs over the weekend from Friday through Sunday will generally be in the middle 50s.
There is a system to pass just south of Missouri on Friday that may bring rain to the Springfield area, but has continued to trend more south in its forecast track. We are expecting dry conditions
SPRING-TIME STORM NEXT WEEK?
Computer models are signaling a return of a more trough-like pattern to our west, possibly multiple troughs. A trough is essentially a storm circulation that has formed high up within the jet stream. Troughs are common, but careful attention must be taken this time of year.
As Gulf of Mexico moisture gets pooled into the Midwest, thunderstorms are more easily allowed to develop. These troughs can also 'whoosh' high wind speeds across the Midwest helping these thunderstorms rotate, creating severe weather.