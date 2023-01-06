The Weekend
Saturday morning will start off near freezing with light drizzle until the afternoon. Then we'll start to see a few flurries mixed in which will continue until Sunday morning. At most, some of us will see a dusting, but no accumulation is expected. Also, due to our string of warmer days, road temperatures will be above freezing so we won't have to worry about travel impacts.
Next Week
We warm up near 50 degrees on Monday and the first half of the week will be sunny with warmer than average temperatures. The latter half of the week will still have above average temperatures, but hosts plenty of rain chances as well.
Increasing cloud cover on Wednesday will start to shift towards possible isolated showers for the next few days, ending the week on a cloudy and gloomy-looking note. However, sunshine will soon return for the weekend as high temperatures push back into the 50s.