We are caught up in an atmospheric flow that will be colder and one that does not allow for cloud cover to disperse easily. This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky from Friday through Monday. A chill to the air remains and it's not going anywhere until next week when warmer air returns.

Morning temps will be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the upper 10s, rising in the lower to mid 30s by this afternoon.

Now, there will be some energy in the atmosphere today and our "high-resolution" computer forecast models we use to simulate the atmosphere are showing pockets of flurries today from Columbia to St louis. These models sometimes "over-simulate" and so this may not actually happen, but we'll see! Snow accumulation is not expected today.

LOOKING INTO THE WEEKEND

We all work for it as they say, and this weekend looks alright for central Missouri, just cold. It's January, so you should expect that this time of year.

Saturday will be partly sunny, more clouds than sun. Morning temps will be in the 20s, rising in the middle 30s by the afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudier as a storm system begins forming over Texas and will track over the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi. Due to the such southern track of this storm system, we are not likely to experience any precipitation. Morning temps will be in the lower 20s, only rising in the lower 30s by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK'S WARMING TREND

It's strange to get warmer weather from systems coming out of Canada, or the intermountain west, but things are looking much warmer next week and should hopefully be a sign of some sunshine too. Average highs next week will be in the lower to middle 40s.