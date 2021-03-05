While cooler, great weather is expected over the weekend! Next week shows a return of a warmer and potentially stormy pattern. Get the full details on what that means for Mid-Missouri below.
A passing upper low will missus just to the south. The Springfield area will receive rain, but we will not due to too much dry air overhead. Relative humidity has been around 25-50% and is just too dry for rainfall.
A lot cooler this morning and still breezy, leading to wind chills in the 20s!Going to be jacket-weather all day with highs only in the lower 50s. #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/MLhlVgdphv— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 5, 2021
We will have a lot of morning clouds and conditions will still be breezy, therefore chilly. Highs today will be about 15 degrees colder than yesterday, only reaching the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Unfortunately, it is back to jacket weather this weekend. Clouds will have cleared overnight and should lead to sunny skies on Saturday. Again, temps will run cooler with highs only in the middle 50s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK COULD BE STORMY, VERY WET
The pattern next week will turn much warmer. The feels and smells of the air will be very spring like. A more southerly wind direction will also help moisture from Gulf of Mexico return to the region. There is a chance this warm, gulf moisture will mix with cool, winter air lingering over the Midwest and create a chance for thunderstorms from Wednesday through Sunday.
As of now, we are just paying attention to the trends in ingredients needed for severe weather, specifically on Wednesday evening. Otherwise, the focus will be on rainfall potential over the 5 day stretch. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.00" to 2.50" from Wednesday through Sunday (3/10 - 3-14).