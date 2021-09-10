Weekend heat is here and temps will be in the 90s again...The good news is the humidity will not get out of control. We also have that haze in the sky again which may limit the overall warm-up this weekend.
This stretch of near-90 degree days ahead will be of the 'dry heat' we refer to when humidity levels are low. This is due to the new, warmer air mass originating from arid locations in the southwestern United States and not the Gulf of Mexico.
Wildfires out west in California will also continue to deposit smoke and ash in the atmosphere, blocking some of the sun's radiation (energy) from reaching the ground.
If haze was not as apparent in the skies, temps would potentially be warmer by 3-5 degrees than what is currently forecast! Expect highs this weekend in the lower to middle 90s, not far off from record highs either...Records this time of year are generally around 99 to 101.
WHERE'S THE RAIN?
Good question...it has been a few days since we've received measurable rainfall.
The next cold front is expected to pass through Missouri around Tuesday evening and should lead to a chance for rain. There is some skepticism on whether this rain chance will fully present itself, but will be welcomed appropriately as grasses/grounds have become very dry once again.