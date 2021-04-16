Rain will continue to become widespread through the evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. Rain, chilly temperatures and a rollercoaster ride are ahead over the next few days.
Rain is still fighting some dry air, but it will overcome that in the next few hours. Widespread light rain is expected this evening through the night.Keep tabs of it with interactive radar on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App or online here: https://t.co/WhHt5HscoP #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/M2G6IkPwyp— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 16, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
Widespread light rain showers are expected through the rest of the night and into Saturday morning.
The widespread rain will come to an end Saturday morning, but spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the day. This means there will be some dry time, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy.
Skies will be cloudy when it isn’t raining and highs will climb into the middle 50s
This weekend, we are expecting around 0.25" to 0.75" from Friday through Saturday evening. The heaviest of the totals will be over western and southwestern portions of the viewing area.
Sunday is trending to have an increase in rain chances too. Scattered showers are expected, especially in the afternoon. There will be some sunshine during the day as highs push to the upper 50s.
STAYING COOL INTO NEXT WEEK
Monday looks to be a very nice day with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. The warmer air should feel really good! By Monday evening, another cold front will pass through Missouri leading to a cloudy and wet Tuesday.
Now comes the part of this First Alert Weather Story where we need to address the elephant in the room…. Winter-like weather.
Tuesday's temperatures will be significantly cooler than normal with highs only in the 40s. There will be some moisture associated with this colder air and that is going to make for a cold rain, that may be mixed with a few snowflakes at times. At this point, I expect the bulk of the precipitation to be rainfall, but a few flakes could mix in.
This system is still several days away, so we’ll be watching it! At this time, this system isn’t anything that we need to worry about.
Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning meaning a frost is likely. We will be slightly warmer for Thursday morning, in the middle 30s, but frost will be possible once again.
Temperatures will slowly climb through the rest of the week.