Showers and storms will be possible this morning allowing for some over northern Missouri to pick up some measurable rainfall while the southern half of Missouri will remain relatively dry with clouds.
Scattered showers over central and northern Missouri this morning, southern Missouri is relatively dryMost of this rain will remain north of I-70 this morning through 9amhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5ndYKpYY3I— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 6, 2021
By noon, most rain chances will have dried up leaving skies clearer and progressively sunnier. Temps will rise in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with slightly increased humidity.
The weekend ahead appears to be warmer, humid and overall very summer-like. There will be another chance for rain too - mainly on Sunday.
Weekend heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90s. Next week's heat index values will be much warmer due to increased temps in the middle 90s. This will lead to a heat index ranging from 98 to 105 over much of next week.