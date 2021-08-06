Showers and storms will be possible this morning allowing for some over northern Missouri to pick up some measurable rainfall while the southern half of Missouri will remain relatively dry with clouds.

By noon, most rain chances will have dried up leaving skies clearer and progressively sunnier. Temps will rise in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with slightly increased humidity.

The weekend ahead appears to be warmer, humid and overall very summer-like. There will be another chance for rain too - mainly on Sunday.

Weekend heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90s. Next week's heat index values will be much warmer due to increased temps in the middle 90s. This will lead to a heat index ranging from 98 to 105 over much of next week.

