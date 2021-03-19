Webstory Image.png

We finally saw some sunshine today and we have a lot more in store for Saturday as we get a dry and mild couple of days. Rain chances will return early next week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday will start in the lower 30s and patchy frost will be possible, but temperatures will quickly warm through the day with highs reaching the lower 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day

Temp. Graph Tomorrow.png

Clouds will move in for Sunday, but some sunshine is still expected. Skies will be partly sunny with highs reaching the middle 60s.

Two Panel Weekend Planner Test.png

Breezy conditions out of the south will be fueling this warm up! Sunday’s winds will be gusting up 30mph. Breezy conditions are expected to continue into the early part of the week.

ECMWF ADI Wind Gust Cast.png

OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Monday looks mainly dry with highs in the middle 60, but changes will be on the way as a frontal boundary stalled out to our west starts to push east.

Matt ECMWF 9km Weathercast.png

This cold front and low pressure system will allow for rain chances to increase for Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rain will be likely to continue into Tuesday through a good chunk of the day. This system will bring cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Recommended for you