We finally saw some sunshine today and we have a lot more in store for Saturday as we get a dry and mild couple of days. Rain chances will return early next week.
The Missouri River crested this morning at 25.16' in the moderate flood stage. River levels will fall through the weekend
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start in the lower 30s and patchy frost will be possible, but temperatures will quickly warm through the day with highs reaching the lower 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day
Clouds will move in for Sunday, but some sunshine is still expected. Skies will be partly sunny with highs reaching the middle 60s.
Breezy conditions out of the south will be fueling this warm up! Sunday’s winds will be gusting up 30mph. Breezy conditions are expected to continue into the early part of the week.
OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Monday looks mainly dry with highs in the middle 60, but changes will be on the way as a frontal boundary stalled out to our west starts to push east.
This cold front and low pressure system will allow for rain chances to increase for Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rain will be likely to continue into Tuesday through a good chunk of the day. This system will bring cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.