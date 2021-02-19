After a bitterly cold week with several inches of snow, warmer weather is finally here for the weekend. Expect LOTS of snow melt!
Friday's temperatures will be on the climb and should reach the upper 20s by the afternoon. Evening temps will drop back in the middle 10s overnight.
Not bad this afternoon. I mean, still below freezing, but it's an improvement!High temps nearing 30 in a few spots today! #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/vl7iamonbm— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 19, 2021
Overall, the weekend looks pretty good for Saturday, not as nice on Sunday. Details on that below.
Saturday will be the fist time Columbia's temperatures will be above freezing since before Kansas City played Tampa Bay in the Super bowl over to weeks ago. We should officially crack 32 degrees around noon, breaking a 14 day streak, or 330+ hours of below freezing temps.
SUNDAY'S STORM SYSTEM
We are tracking another chance for rain and snow for Sunday. Starting in the morning will be a rain and snow mix while AM temps are near morning lows of 28-31 degrees. There will be a good chance for most to see some snow flakes during this time until around 9am when air temps begin rising above 32 degrees.
For the rest of the afternoon, most will just receive a very cold rain as air temps will be around 34 to 37 degrees in Columbia, Jefferson City and locations along and south of I-70. Locations north of I-70 will be slightly cooler on air temps, leading to a chance for both rain and snow at the same time. Everything will be falling originally as snow, but warmer near-surface temps will mitigate most road/travel issues in central Missouri. Minor accumulations of under 1" will be possible closer to Kirksville, MO.
INTO NEXT WEEK
Are you done with arctic-like weather in Missouri? We are too! Looks like next week will begin to trend at or above normal on temperatures. Expect highs in he middle to upper 40s. Tuesday appears to be the warmest day. There will be a chance for rain on either Wednesday or Thursday with a passage of a cold front. This 8-day forecast will lead us into a rainy, but less cold beginning of March.